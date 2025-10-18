Blast at explosives plant in Russia's Bashkortostan kills three, injures five

A blast at the Avangard explosives plant on Friday evening killed three people and injured five.

The plant, which manufactures industrial explosives and dismantles ammunition, is operated by Rostec, the Russian state industrial conglomerate, since 2022. Forensic experts are investigating the cause of the explosion, which Khabirov confirmed was not linked to Ukrainian drone strikes, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Emergency services completed search and rescue operations overnight at the Sterlitamak facility.

