Blast kills 2 civilians in Afganistan

At least two civilians were killed and more than 20 others wounded when an improvised explosive device (IED) blasted in eastern Afghanistan on Tuesday, an official confirmed, Anadolu Agency reports.

Habib Shah, public health director in the Khost province, told Anadolu Agency that an IED attached to a motorcycle blew up in the Kabul Adda area of provincial capital around 11 a.m. local time (0630 GMT).

He confirmed that all victims of the blast are civilians who were going through everyday life when the blast ripped through the crowded area.

On Monday, another IED blast in the neighboring Paktika province killed six civilians.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks.

The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) is yet to issue its annual report on the civilian casualties in the country. However, the quarterly report in October documented 8,050 civilian victims, including 2,798 deaths.

