Blockchain Life 2025 hosts Worldwide crypto leaders in Moscow

Moscow, October 23-24, 2025 - the legendary crypto event broke a record of 15 600 participants. This Forum appeared a huge crypto festival and got support from many World leaders including Justin Sun and others.

For the first time within several years, leaders of the global crypto community gathered in Moscow. Over 100 speakers took to the stage, including industry pioneers, major companies, and cutting-edge projects, along with government representatives, among them HTX, Bitget, TON, Bitcoin, BingX, Curve, PancakeSwap, Promminer, Listing Help and many more.

Justin Sun, being a speaker also, made a tweet just half an hour before his speech at the Blockchain Life. He emphasized that the Russian community is one of the most important players in the crypto space.

The event turned into a huge festival and venue space was twice as increased thanks to a massive construction project outside! The exhibition area featured 151 booths showcasing crypto companies. Major players like HTX, ViaBTC, BingX, Promminer, MEXC, Bitcluster, Bitget and others offered attendees exclusive view on the latest technologies and services.

Culmination was an official AfterParty styled like The Matrix — an all-inclusive bash featuring a live concert by Timati.

The next Blockchain Life will take place in Dubai on October 28-29, 2025.

Tickets and sponsorship applications are already available: https://blockchain-life.com

Organizers of Blockchain Life and Blockchain Forum 2025 are Listing.Help and Jets.Capital.

General sponsor – RustekhMash

Title sponsor – Promminer

Strategic partner – BingX

News.Az