Blogger Lapshin may apologize to Azerbaijan

Charge d'Affaires ad Interim of Israel in Belarus Yulia Rachinski-Spivakov visited blogger Alexander Lapshin who is being kept in a temporary detention facility in Minsk.

The visit took place on the initiative of member of the Israeli Knesset (parliament) Ksenia Svetlova and Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely, APA reported citing Israel’s Channel 9 (9tv.co.il).

Svetlova said no court decision has yet been taken on the blogger, noting that talks are underway with the authorities of Belarus and Azerbaijan to solve the problem.

The Knesset member added that blogger Lapshin is likely ready to consider the opportunity to apologize to Azerbaijan in exchange for the guarantee of his release and the abolition of extradition requirements.

Alexander Lapshin, who has multiple citizenships, was detained in Minsk at the request of Azerbaijan as he violated Azerbaijani borders and illegally visited Azerbaijan’s occupied territories. Currently, his extradition to Azerbaijan is being considered.

As there were public calls against state and illegal crossing of state border on Lapshin’s part, the Azerbaijan Prosecutor General’s Office has opened a criminal case against him on articles 281.2 (public appeals directed against the state) and 318.2 (illegal crossing border of the Azerbaijan Republic), and issued an international arrest warrant for him.

News.Az

