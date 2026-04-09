BMW F 450 GS set for India launch on April 23

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BMW Motorrad has confirmed that its new adventure motorcycle, the BMW F 450 GS, will launch in India on April 23, marking the arrival of the brand’s new entry-level model in its popular GS lineup.

The motorcycle will be locally manufactured at TVS Motor Company Hosur Facility, strengthening BMW’s long-standing partnership with TVS in India and supporting local production for the premium mid-capacity segment, News.Az reports, citing Car and Bike.

The F 450 GS is expected to replace the discontinued G 310 GS as BMW’s most accessible adventure bike. It was first introduced as a concept at EICMA 2024 and later revealed in production form at EICMA 2025, generating strong interest among motorcycle enthusiasts.

The new model carries BMW’s signature GS design language, including a bold front end with an X-shaped LED daytime running light inspired by the flagship R 1300 GS. It also features a 6.5-inch TFT display for rider information and connectivity.

The bike rides on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup with dual-purpose tyres, reinforcing its off-road capability.

Power comes from a 420 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine producing 47 bhp and 43 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The motorcycle also includes a slipper clutch and bi-directional quickshifter as standard.

BMW claims a top speed of around 165 km/h and a 0–100 km/h acceleration time of 5.9 seconds. It is equipped with a 14-litre fuel tank and delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of over 26 km/l.

The F 450 GS will be offered in multiple trims, including Basic, Exclusive, Sport, and the off-road-focused GS Trophy variant. Higher trims are expected to include BMW’s Easy Ride Clutch system for improved low-speed and off-road control.

Positioned in the growing sub-500 cc adventure segment, the F 450 GS is expected to be priced above ₹5 lakh (ex-showroom), targeting riders seeking a premium yet compact adventure motorcycle.

News.Az