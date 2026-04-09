BMW F 450 GS set for India launch on April 23
BMW Motorrad has confirmed that its new adventure motorcycle, the BMW F 450 GS, will launch in India on April 23, marking the arrival of the brand’s new entry-level model in its popular GS lineup.
The motorcycle will be locally manufactured at TVS Motor Company Hosur Facility, strengthening BMW’s long-standing partnership with TVS in India and supporting local production for the premium mid-capacity segment, News.Az reports, citing Car and Bike.
The F 450 GS is expected to replace the discontinued G 310 GS as BMW’s most accessible adventure bike. It was first introduced as a concept at EICMA 2024 and later revealed in production form at EICMA 2025, generating strong interest among motorcycle enthusiasts.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
The new model carries BMW’s signature GS design language, including a bold front end with an X-shaped LED daytime running light inspired by the flagship R 1300 GS. It also features a 6.5-inch TFT display for rider information and connectivity.
The bike rides on a 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel setup with dual-purpose tyres, reinforcing its off-road capability.
Power comes from a 420 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin engine producing 47 bhp and 43 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed gearbox. The motorcycle also includes a slipper clutch and bi-directional quickshifter as standard.
BMW claims a top speed of around 165 km/h and a 0–100 km/h acceleration time of 5.9 seconds. It is equipped with a 14-litre fuel tank and delivers a claimed fuel efficiency of over 26 km/l.
The F 450 GS will be offered in multiple trims, including Basic, Exclusive, Sport, and the off-road-focused GS Trophy variant. Higher trims are expected to include BMW’s Easy Ride Clutch system for improved low-speed and off-road control.
Positioned in the growing sub-500 cc adventure segment, the F 450 GS is expected to be priced above ₹5 lakh (ex-showroom), targeting riders seeking a premium yet compact adventure motorcycle.
By Aysel Mammadzada