Board of ruling New Azerbaijan Party holds extended meeting

In light of the upcoming snap presidential election, an extended meeting of the Board of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) was convened on December 15, News.Az reports.

The gathering saw the participation of YAP Board members, party members and other officials.

Addressing the meeting, Deputy Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) and Head of the Central Apparatus Tahir Budagov described the year of 2023 as a successful period for the Azerbaijani nation.

He highlighted remarkable achievements that Azerbaijan has gained over the past two decades under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev.

