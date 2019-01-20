Body of Azerbaijani captain of Volgo-Balt 214 cargo ship found in Black Sea

+ ↺ − 16 px

The body of the last crew member, the captain of the Volgo-Balt 214 dry cargo ship that sank off in the Black Sea, has been found, Trend reports referring to the State Maritime Agency of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies on Jan. 20.

The State Maritime Agency reported referring to the Turkish coast guard that the NURS dry cargo ship, which was flying the Vanuatuan flag, found a rescue boat, which belonged to the Volgo -Balt 214, with the body on board.

The rescue boat was found 48 miles from the Russian port of Tuapse, the report said.

The report noted that the found body belongs to Azerbaijani citizen Turbat Ismayilov, who was the captain of the vessel.

News.Az

News.Az