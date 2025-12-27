Booker’s late surge lifts Suns past Pelicans 115-108

+ ↺ − 16 px

Devin Booker scored 30 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter, as the Phoenix Suns defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 115-108 on Friday night in the first game of a two-game series.

Phoenix trailed 100-97 after Zion Williamson made a free throw with 4:58 remaining, but the Suns took control by outscoring the Pelicans 18-8 down the stretch, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Booker sparked the rally with two free throws, followed by Mark Williams, who converted four straight free throws and added a dunk on an alley-oop pass from Booker. Williams finished with 24 points, 10 of them in the final quarter, and grabbed 13 rebounds.

Williamson led New Orleans with 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists, while Jordan Poole and Trey Murphy III scored 19 points each. The Pelicans struggled at the free-throw line, however, making just 25 of 42 attempts.

The teams will meet again Saturday in New Orleans.

Williamson’s layup with 1:51 left pulled the Pelicans within one point at 107-106, but Phoenix sealed the win when Collin Gillespie hit a 15-foot jumper that ignited a five-point run over 35 seconds.

Despite shooting just 5 of 24 from three-point range, the Suns built a 53-48 halftime lead by dominating the boards. Phoenix outrebounded New Orleans 31-23 in the first half, including a 12-6 edge on offensive rebounds, which led to a 17-6 advantage in second-chance points.

Rasheer Fleming provided a spark off the bench in the second quarter, scoring three layups during an 11-2 run that gave the Suns a 44-37 lead. Poole kept the Pelicans close with 11 first-half points, including two deep three-pointers and a four-point play.

Although New Orleans missed seven free throws in the third quarter, it still narrowed the gap to 81-80 heading into the final period.

News.Az