Border delimitation between Armenia and Azerbaijan entails joint process, Russian Deputy PM

The delimitation of the border between Armenia and Azerbaijan is a bilateral process, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told reporters on the sidelines of the 16th Verona Eurasian Economic Forum in Samarkand, News.az reports.

"The deputy prime ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan are the co-chairs on this topic. In terms of Russia's participation and role in this process, we are always willing to assist in the provision of papers, particularly cartographic ones, that are available on the Russian side," he noted.

The official emphasized that a working group formally established for unblocking communications is operating.

"The draft of a joint statement on the commencement of railway construction via Megri is also nearly complete. In terms of actual road construction, Azerbaijan has already began building a route via Iran's territory, bypassing Armenia. As far as we know, Azerbaijan and Iran have also signed an agreement for the construction of a railway through Iran that will circumvent Armenia," he added.

News.Az