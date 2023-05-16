Borrell: EU continues engagement towards lasting peace in S. Caucasus

+ ↺ − 16 px

The EU continues engagement towards lasting peace and security in the South Caucasus, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell wrote said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

Borrell welcomed the resumption of talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia through the mediation of European Council President Charles Michel.

“Good exchange with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov. Welcomed resumption of trilateral meetings hosted by President of the European Council, discussed its outcomes & way forward and exchanged views on EU-Azerbaijan relations. The EU continues engagement towards lasting peace and security in the South Caucasus,” he tweeted.





News.Az