Brawl in Armenian Parliament forces suspension of session

A heated brawl broke out in Armenia’s National Assembly on Monday, forcing Deputy Speaker Ruben Rubinyan to suspend the parliamentary session amid rising political tensions.

The altercation reportedly began when opposition MP Artur Sarkisyan, of the Armenia faction, attempted to leave the chamber after delivering a speech, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

According to opposition MP Kristine Vardanyan, Sarkisyan was physically attacked by Vahe Galumyan, a lawmaker from the ruling Civil Contract party.

Footage shared by Vardanyan on social media shows dozens of parliamentary security personnel rushing into the chamber to break up the scuffle involving lawmakers, aides, and staff.

The clash came as lawmakers debated a motion to strip Sarkisyan of his parliamentary immunity. He is among the suspects in a high-profile criminal case involving an alleged attempt to seize power. So far, 16 opposition figures have been arrested in connection with the case, including Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, leader of the "Holy Struggle" movement.

The incident underscores deepening political divisions in Armenia, as the government moves forward with prosecutions linked to opposition activity.

News.Az