Brazil Supreme Court concludes Bolsonaro trial amid Trump’s scrutiny

The landmark trial of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro entered its final phase Tuesday, with the Supreme Court hearing closing arguments in the case accusing the 70-year-old right-wing leader of orchestrating a plot to remain in power after losing the 2022 election.

The trial, expected to conclude by September 12, is unfolding under the watchful eye of U.S. President Donald Trump, who has criticized the proceedings as a “witch hunt” against his Brazilian ally. Trump has used the case to justify imposing sweeping 50% tariffs on many Brazilian imports, sanctioning Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, and revoking visas for several of his colleagues, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Bolsonaro has consistently maintained his innocence but acknowledged he expects conviction. Justice Moraes has increased security measures around Bolsonaro’s residence, including vehicle inspections, to prevent any escape.

The trial, broadcast live to millions of Brazilians, marks a critical moment in Brazil’s deeply polarized political landscape. Supporters see Moraes as defending democracy, while critics accuse him of political persecution.

The proceedings cap a years-long investigation into the 2023 storming of Brazil’s Congress and Supreme Court by Bolsonaro supporters protesting his electoral defeat. Defendants include Bolsonaro and several high-ranking military officials, raising historic questions about accountability in a country still grappling with the legacy of its 1964–1985 military dictatorship.

While convictions could carry sentences totaling more than 40 years, Brazilian law often allows early release, meaning actual time served could be significantly shorter.

