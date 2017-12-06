Bread producers in Armenia to raise their prices soon

Bread-producing economic entities will shorten bread weight or raise prices soon, Zhoghovurd (People) reports referring to its own sources.

According to the newspaper, in recent days, bread suppliers informed heads of shops that prices for their products will rise on January 1.

The thing is that transporters, obliged by the requirement that came into force yet on September 1 to have sanitary certificates, have their expenses grown.

So, they will increase prices or shorten weight to have their profits intact.

