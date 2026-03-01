BREAKING: Iran hit a building housing the Israeli Embassy in Abu Dhabi

+ ↺ − 16 px

Debris from an intercepted drone damaged an Abu Dhabi complex housing the Israeli embassy and several other international missions, causing minor injuries to a woman and her child, Abu Dhabi’s state media office says.

Debris from the drone fell against the facade of the Etihad Towers complex after an interception that caused loud sounds heard across the emirate, the media office says, News.Az reports, citing Aljazeera.

After the US and Israel launched strikes on Iran on Saturday, Iran has hit a range of civilian and commercial areas across Gulf cities, widening the conflict’s impact on key regional aviation and trade hubs.

News.Az