Briefing on beginning of Anatolian Phoenix-2019 drills held in Turkey - VIDEO

A briefing was held in Turkey in connection with the beginning of the Anatolian Phoenix-2019 international search and rescue exercises, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

During the briefing, the aim of the exercises, the duties of the crews, and instructions for fulfilling the assigned tasks were brought to the military personnel.

Two Mi-35 and two Mi-17 helicopters are involved in the exercises that will last until May 24.

News.Az

