Britain to create 440,000 new jobs with net-zero strategy - minister

Britain's net-zero strategy will create 440,000 new jobs in green industries by 2030, junior energy minister Greg Hands said on Tuesday, adding it included a zero-emission vehicle mandate to end the sale of new petrol and diesel cars by that time, Reuters reports.

"The strategy will support up to 440,000 jobs across sectors and across all parts of the UK in 2030," Hands said.

"The strategy sets that we'll also introduce a zero-emission vehicle mandate that will deliver on our 2030 commitment to end the sale of new petrol and diesel cars and vans."

