British Airways faces backlash over reduced meal options in business class on late flights

British Airways has eliminated three-course meals in its business cabin for late-night flights, causing an uproar among affluent travelers.

Starters have gone and the choice of main courses and desserts is reduced, News.Az reports, citing The Sun. Two of the four mains on a Club World menu after 9pm are cheese and crackers, and soup.One of the puds on offer is chocolate chip cookies.The new move, served on Club World departures after 9pm, has sparked a scathing response from BA passengers.One said: “I would love to see the amount saved per passenger from these cost cutting measures.“It surely cannot be worth the damage?!”Another hit out about the “cost cutting exercise by BA”.He added: “Just because I am flying after 9pm from Miami doesn’t mean that I want to sleep.“I guess they don’t want the crew to work too hard.”BA sources said passengers receive the same premium food and drink offering on board, and customers departing on long-haul flights between 9.30and and 11.29 can enjoy a new 'brunch service'.The menu changes on flights leaving after 9pm was aimed at helping passengers who were keen to get to sleep, it was said.A spokesperson for British Airways told The Sun yesterday: “We’re incredibly proud of our premium dining experience, which includes a wide range of meal options to suit the preferences of our customers depending on the time of day they’re travelling.“We trialled our new brunch offering with thousands of customers across numerous routes and received extremely positive feedback on both the quality and variety of options offered.”

