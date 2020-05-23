British ambassador congratulates Azerbaijani people on Ramadan holiday

+ ↺ − 16 px

British Embassy to Azerbaijan has congratulated Azerbaijani people on the Ramadan holiday.

"British Embassy wishes everyone marking the Ramadan holiday, Ramadan Mubarek! Ramadan is a time of reflection, and the values of compassion, charity, and selflessness. These values are particularly vital during this challenging period with the COVID19 pandemic and we are especially grateful to all of those working selflessly to keep us safe and well during the Ramadan Holiday," the congratulatory message posted on the Embassy's Facebook page, reads.

News.Az