British Defence Secretary John Healey said he wants to be the first defence minister to deploy British troops to Ukraine after a peace agreement is reached.

In a column for The Telegraph, Healey outlined his vision for ending the war and emphasized his support for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, News.az reports.

"I want to be the Defence Secretary who deploys British troops to Ukraine because it will mean the war is finally over. It will mean we've agreed on peace in Ukraine. And a secure Europe needs a strong, sovereign Ukraine," he wrote.

Britain is working with its allies to develop a "coalition of the willing" – a multinational peacekeeping force that would guarantee Ukraine's security after the cessation of hostilities. London has already allocated over $250 million to prepare its armed forces for potential deployment. Furthermore, the UK has joined the joint production of Ukraine's artificial intelligence-powered drone interceptor, the Octopus.

Healey recalled his recent visit to Ukraine, during which he witnessed massive attacks. He said that during his overnight stay in the country, Russia launched 90 drones at Kyiv, and a ballistic missile hit Lviv, a 15-minute drive from where he was staying.

The UK Defense Secretary emphasized that London will continue to increase military aid and increase sanctions pressure on Russia. He also emphasized that Ukrainian troops are already integrating into NATO exercises and sharing their counter-drone experience.

According to Healey, the UK strives to put Ukraine "in the strongest possible position to achieve a just and lasting peace" and to ensure that 2026 marks the end of the war.

News.Az