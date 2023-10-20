British Parliament calls for support for Azerbaijan's global mine clearance initiative

+ ↺ − 16 px

The British Parliament held discussions on the Sustainable Development Goals, News.az reports.

Matthew Offord, Member of the House of Commons of the British Parliament and Chairman of the Parliamentary Group on Explosive Ordnance Threats, who spoke during the discussions, noted that he twice participated in the conference on humanitarian demining and the Sustainable Development Goals in Baku, and emphasized that he got acquainted with the mine clearance work carried out in Azerbaijan.

Matthew Offord noted that the clearing of mines had created opportunities for people to receive training, employment and, most importantly, to return to their homes. He highlighted the opportunity to achieve several sustainable development goals as a result of mine action. Saying that successful work in this direction will have a positive impact on achieving not only the Sustainable Development Goals, but also positive results in a number of other areas, he called on the UK government to support Azerbaijan’s initiative to declare humanitarian mine clearance the 18th UN Sustainable Development Goal.

News.Az