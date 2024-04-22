BSEC chief hails rapid development of Azerbaijan’s tourism sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

The tourism sector in Azerbaijan is developing day by day, and the results are obvious, the Secretary General of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), Lazar Comanescu, said on Monday, News.Az reports.

“I have been to Azerbaijan many times. My first visit took place in 2008. I witnessed that tourists who visited Azerbaijan were greatly impressed. I can say quite sincerely that the tourism sector in Azerbaijan is developing day by day, and the results are obvious,” said Comanescu as he addressed the 1st meeting of higher educational institutions specialized in tourism education within the BSEC framework in Baku.

The BSEC chief noted that the meeting will focus on cooperation, prospects and problems in the field of tourism education among the member countries.

“At the two-day event, we will discuss the prospects for cooperation in the development of tourism and issues that will contribute to the enhancement of tourism education,” he added.

News.Az