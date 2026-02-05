BTS launches new light stick ahead of world tour

The new light stick was revealed by HYBE on February 5 through a teaser video, introducing a redesigned globe-shaped model with the BTS logo centered inside. The updated version includes new accessories such as a stand and branded attachments, along with major technical upgrades aimed at improving the concert experience, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The ARMY Bomb is an official concert accessory that allows fans to connect their light sticks to venue systems. During performances, concert staff can control lighting patterns and colors across the audience, turning fans into part of the show’s visual production.

Version 4 introduces a new wireless control system and a dedicated mobile app designed to offer smoother syncing, interactive venue features and performance history tracking. New functions include a “Concert Mode” that records attended shows, a “Color Shaking” feature that changes colors when shaken, and a “Self Mode” that lets users save preferred colors. The device can also be used as a mood lamp at home using its cradle.

HYBE has not yet officially confirmed the price. Sales details, including cost, availability and shipping regions, are expected to be released on February 6 through Weverse Shop. Based on previous releases, fans expect a similar price range, though added features could make Version 4 slightly more expensive.

Despite excitement around the launch, some fans have expressed frustration after HYBE confirmed changes to wireless support for older light stick versions. According to the announced timeline, Version 3, Special Edition and Version 4 will all be supported until May 28, 2026. However, starting June 12, 2026, only Version 4 will support wireless concert control.

Some fans say they bought earlier versions during BTS’s military hiatus and never had the chance to use them at a full world tour, making the support cutoff controversial within the fandom.

The new light stick rollout is closely tied to BTS’s comeback plans. The group is expected to release a new album on March 20, marking their first full-group project in more than three years. The BTS World Tour “ARIRANG” is scheduled to begin in April 2026 and will include major stadium performances across multiple global cities, with additional high-demand stops expected.

The launch of ARMY Bomb Version 4 reflects BTS’s transition into a new era — combining new technology, fan interaction and large-scale concert production — even as it sparks debate among loyal fans preparing for the group’s return to the global stage.