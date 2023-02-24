Bucharest hosts commemorative event on 31st anniversary of Khojaly genocide

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Embassy of Azerbaijan in Romania held a commemorative event on the occasion of the 31st anniversary of the Khojaly genocide, News.Az reports.

The event participants first observed a minute of silence to honor the genocide victims.

Delivering a speech at the event, Huseyn Najafov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Romania, provided detailed information about the Khojaly genocide, its grave consequences and the work done to achieve the recognition of the Khojaly genocide on a global scale.

The diplomat noted that only after the return to power of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev, this bloody tragedy was given a proper political and legal assessment. On the initiative of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, in 1994, the Azerbaijani Parliament declared February 26 the “Khojaly Genocide Day”.

A photo exhibition dedicated to the Khojaly genocide was organized as part of the event.

The event also featured a documentary about the Khojaly genocide.

Photos depicting the atrocities committed in Khojaly, the terrorist acts committed against the civilian population of Azerbaijan during the Second Karabakh War, as well as materials and books in Romanian and English languages about the Khojaly genocide, were presented to the participants.

News.Az