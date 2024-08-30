Budapest, Russia’s Gazprom discuss gas supplies to Hungary

+ ↺ − 16 px

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto on Friday met with CEO of Russia’s Gazprom Alexey Miller to discuss gas supplies to his country.

“Energy security of Hungary cannot be provided without Russian gas. The case is not in politics but in physics and mathematics,” the minister wrote on his page in Facebook, News.Az reports.“It takes some courage in Europe to say this today, but Hungary is satisfied with the Russian energy cooperation, which is one of the guarantees of the country's food security,” he noted.The meeting took place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg.Hungary continues receiving more than a half of gas consumed in the country from Russia. In 2023, 5.6 bln cubic meters of Russian gas were received by Hungary via the TurkStream gas pipeline, the minister said earlier.

News.Az