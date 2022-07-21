Yandex metrika counter

Bulgaria, Azerbaijan are strategic partners – President Ilham Aliyev

"Bulgaria and Azerbaijan are strategic partners. We have signed a relevant declaration relatively recently. In short, this is a very high level of cooperation. Of course, our strategic cooperation covers many areas, including energy security," President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the one-on-one meeting with Prime Minister of the Republic of Bulgaria Kiril Petkov, who is on a visit to Baku, News.az reports.

"This is currently one of the top topics on the global agenda. These and other issues will be discussed today. I am glad that we have established cooperation in the field of energy. There is already a direct line to Bulgaria along the Southern Gas Corridor. This, of course, is a long-term cooperation that will have great potential in the future – not only energy but also other areas such as trade, investment, creation of joint ventures, tourism," said President Ilham Aliyev.


