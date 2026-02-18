Yandex metrika counter

Bulgaria to hold early elections on April 19

Bulgaria to hold early elections on April 19
Bulgarian President Iliana Iotova said on Wednesday that she will issue a decree for the appointment of the caretaker government proposed by the prime minister-designate Andrey Gurov, and will schedule early parliamentary elections on April 19.

Iotova made the statement immediately after Gurov proposed the lineup of a caretaker government to her at a live televised meeting, News.az reports, citing Xinhua.

 

