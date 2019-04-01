Bulgarian newspaper posts article commemorating Day of Genocide of Azerbaijanis

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bulgaria’s leading newspaper “Standart” has published an article by Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani Community of the Nagorno-Karabakh Region of Azerbaijan Pu

The article provides analysis of the policy of ethnic cleansing, genocide and aggression deliberately carried out by the Armenian nationalists against Azerbaijani people over the past 200 years.

Ahmadov describes March 31 tragedy as the bloodiest page of Armenia`s policy of ethnic cleansing against Azerbaijanis, as well as one of the most terrible crimes perpetrated against humanity in the 20th century.

“In March-April 1918, Armenian Dashnaks tortured and killed about 50,000 people in Baku and other regions of Azerbaijan. More than 10,000 people were ruthlessly slaughtered in Zangezur district, 10,270 people in Shamakhi district and 18,270 Azerbaijanis in the city of Shamakhi,” the article says.

Ahmadov mentions that as the result of the ruthless massacres unleashed by the Armenians in 1918-1920, tens of thousands of Azerbaijanis were killed and more than a million people were expelled from their native lands in Baku, Guba, Shamakhi, Lankaran, Kurdamir and Shusha, in the territory of Erivan province, Zangezur, Nakhchivan, Sharur, Ordubad, Kars and other regions. "When committing these atrocities on historical Azerbaijani lands, the Armenians burned schools and mosques and destroyed samples of material culture."

“Another fact supporting the sustainability of the criminal policy of Armenia, in the 20th century alone the Azerbaijanis were subjected to genocide and ethnic cleansing committed by Armenian nationalists four times - in 1905-1907, 1918-1920, 1948-1953, and finally, in 1988-1993,” Ahmadov mentions.

News.Az

News.Az