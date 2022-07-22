Bulgarian premier completes visit to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Kiril Petkov has ended his visit to Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Bulgarian prime minister at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

Kiril Petkov was seen off by Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and other officials.

News.Az