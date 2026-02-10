Bus plunges into river in Nepal, at least 12 dead - VIDEO

At least 12 people have died after a passenger bus plunged into the Tamakoshi River in Nepal’s Ramechhap district.

The accident happened around 11 a.m. local time when the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle. The bus fell about 100 meters from the road into the river, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Authorities said eight people were injured in the crash, with several seriously hurt passengers transferred to hospitals in Kathmandu for treatment.

The bus was traveling from Kathmandu to Pokali in Okhaldhunga when the incident occurred.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident as rescue and recovery efforts continue.

