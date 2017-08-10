Buta Airways planes to fly between Baku and Kazan from 1 September

Buta Airways planes to fly between Baku and Kazan from 1 September

Starting from 1 September 2017 Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) flight Baku-Kazan-Baku will be carried out by Buta Airways, the newly-established low-cost airline of AZAL.

According to Fineko/abc.az, the Kazan international airport reports that flights will be operated by 106-seat air vessels Embraer 190, average age of which is only two years. Flights will be conducted on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays:

• departure from Kazan at 9:10 pm with arrival in Baku at 12:40 pm;

• departure from Baku at 6 pm, 7:40 pm with arrival at the airport of Kazan.

Changes are possible in the flight schedule. Local time for each airport is indicated. Time in Azerbaijan is one hour ahead of Moscow time.

To obtain the necessary information and book tickets is possible on the airline’s website: https://www.butaairways.az/ru/

News.Az

News.Az