The quiet town of Buxton, nestled in England’s Peak District, is witnessing a political shift as Reform UK gains new ground in local government. Among the newly elected councillors is Melandra Smith, who secured one of the two available council seats. Known for her grassroots activism, Smith has long campaigned for the creation of a town council and for addressing infrastructure issues, including the area’s numerous potholes.

Fluent in Japanese, Smith is a well-known local figure, particularly after her involvement in a 2023 campaign against the University of Derby’s proposal to convert a vacant 274-room residence hall into dispersal accommodation for asylum seekers, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The plan drew strong opposition from residents and was eventually withdrawn in 2024, a moment Smith calls “a turning point for the community.”

Smith says illegal immigration remains one of the most frequently raised issues by constituents. While she acknowledges that public fears can sometimes be overstated, she believes they stem from “the government’s lack of a coherent national strategy.” Concerns persist about the possibility of other large, unused buildings being repurposed for asylum accommodation in the future.

Beyond immigration, Buxton residents are voicing deeper frustrations about economic decline and limited local services. While the main shopping area, Spring Gardens, still enjoys steady tourist traffic supporting coffee shops and bakeries, many locals feel that essential shops are disappearing.

Yvonne, a longtime resident, lamented the loss of children’s clothing and shoe stores, describing it as symbolic of a town “losing its sense of community.” Others expressed a sense of helplessness over shrinking job opportunities and stagnation.

Healthcare remains another pressing concern. A planned £20 million health hub was scrapped in 2023 due to a lack of government funding, leaving the proposed site abandoned and adding to local disappointment.

As Buxton faces these challenges, residents say they are eager for practical solutions and a renewed sense of optimism. With new leadership from Reform UK councillors like Melandra Smith, many hope the town can chart a more stable and prosperous future.

News.Az