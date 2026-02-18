California builds AI oversight unit while probing xAI

California Attorney General Rob Bonta said his office is developing an AI accountability program as it probes xAI over the generation of non-consensual explicit images. Authorities previously issued a cease-and-desist letter to the company as regulators worldwide examined similar concerns, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Bonta said the investigation is focused on confirming whether the conduct has stopped and whether safeguards are fully in place. He added that stopping harmful activity does not remove responsibility for past actions.

The move reflects California’s growing role as a leading regulator of AI technology, particularly as federal-level regulation in the United States remains limited.

State officials said AI systems generating harmful or unsafe content, particularly involving minors, are unacceptable and require stronger oversight.

California lawmakers are also considering legislation that would formally establish AI expertise and enforcement programs within the attorney general’s office.