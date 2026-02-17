SpaceX, xAI enter Pentagon race for voice-controlled drone swarms

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elon Musk’s SpaceX and its artificial intelligence subsidiary xAI are reportedly competing in a new U.S. Pentagon contest focused on developing advanced autonomous drone swarming technology.

The competition, launched earlier this year, is said to offer a $100 million prize and is aimed at accelerating next-generation drone capabilities for military use. The six-month challenge focuses on building systems capable of translating voice commands into digital instructions that can coordinate multiple drones simultaneously, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Neither SpaceX, xAI, nor the Pentagon’s Defense Innovation Unit immediately commented on the report.

The reported participation comes after SpaceX recently acquired xAI, combining Musk’s space and defense technology operations with his artificial intelligence startup. The move is seen as part of broader efforts to expand into AI-driven defense and aerospace technologies, particularly as SpaceX prepares for a planned initial public offering later this year.

According to the report, Musk-linked companies are among a select group invited to compete in the Pentagon initiative. The U.S. Department of Defense has been increasing investment in autonomous systems as part of efforts to modernize military capabilities and respond to rapidly evolving battlefield technologies.

U.S. defense officials have emphasized the need to accelerate domestic drone production while reducing bureaucratic barriers to development. The strategy aims to strengthen the United States’ technological advantage while ensuring faster deployment of advanced defense systems.

The growing focus on drone technology also reflects rising global security concerns. The U.S. has been seeking more efficient ways to detect and neutralize drones, particularly around sensitive infrastructure such as airports, major public events, and international gatherings. These concerns are expected to intensify ahead of major global events scheduled in the United States later this year.

The development marks a notable shift given Musk’s earlier public stance on autonomous weapons. In 2015, he joined AI researchers and technology leaders in signing an open letter calling for a global ban on offensive autonomous weapons, warning against the development of systems designed specifically for lethal operations.

The Pentagon has increasingly turned to private technology companies to accelerate innovation. Last year, major AI firms including OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, and xAI secured contracts worth up to $200 million each to help expand advanced AI capabilities within U.S. defense systems.

If confirmed, SpaceX’s participation in the drone competition would signal a deeper move into defense AI and autonomous systems, positioning the company as a major player not only in space launch and satellite technology but also in emerging military technology sectors.

Analysts say the contest highlights the growing importance of AI-driven autonomous systems in modern defense strategies, as global powers invest heavily in drone warfare, surveillance, and automated battlefield coordination.

News.Az