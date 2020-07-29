California Lt. Gov. condemns violence against Azerbaijanis in LA

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lieutenant Governor of California Eleni Kounalakis condemned the acts of violence recently committed by Armenian Dashnaks against peaceful Azerbaijanis community members in Los Angeles, the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles told News.Az.

“I was disappointed to learn that a demonstration outside the Azerbaijani Consulate in LA last week turned violent & resulted in injuries. Everyone has a right to peacefully express their views, but there's no place in our state for violence against others,” Kounalakis wrote on her Twitter page.

Azerbaijan’s Consul General in LA Nasimi Aghayev thanked Kounalakis for her condemnation of this violence against Azerbaijani community members. The diplomat stressed that “such violence has no place in California or anywhere else.”

Serving as the 50th lieutenant governor of California since 2019, Eleni Kounalakis is the first woman elected to this office. Kounalakis previously served as the United States Ambassador to Hungary from 2010 to 2013.

News.Az