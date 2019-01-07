Campaign related to blogger Mehman Huseynov aims to put pressure on Azerbaijan: MP

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani blogger Mehman Huseynov has never been involved in journalism, Deputy Executive Secretary of the New Azerbaijan Party, MP Siyavush Novruzov told Trend on Jan. 7.

“Such people intend to create a negative impression of Azerbaijan,” he said.

Novruzov stressed that Mehman Huseynov’s brother Emin Huseynov was at the Swiss embassy in Baku for some time and then left for Switzerland.

“That is, the goal of such people is to spread negative information about our country and people, rather than to serve the country and people,” he added. “The offender must be punished for the committed crime.”

“Mehman Huseynov also committed a crime,” Novruzov said. “At the same time, he used force against an officer who was on duty. Those who commit the crimes must be punished. Everyone is equal before the law and everyone must be punished for the committed crime.”

He also said the anti-national groups and their foreign patrons use this case as an opportunity to launch another anti-Azerbaijan campaign.

"We know who is behind this campaign,” he said. “The goal of the campaign is to exert pressure on Azerbaijan.”

“Even if the anti-national network and its patrons abroad have forgotten, it has repeatedly been proven that it is impossible to force Azerbaijan to make concessions through a campaign of denigration,” Novruzov said.

