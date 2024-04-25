Canada imposes sanctions on Iran's defense minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canadian authorities added Iranian Defense Minister Mohammad Reza Ashtiani to the sanctions list, the Canadian government website says, News.az reports.

It is noted that the commander of the Khatamul-Anbiya central headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces Ghulam Ali Rashid was also subject to sanctions.

The document states that the new restrictive measures were introduced because “the actions of the Islamic Republic of Iran are aimed at violating peace and security.”

