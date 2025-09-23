Canada pledges $60 million to support stability in Haiti

+ ↺ − 16 px

Canada has been deeply involved with Haiti for decades, working to promote security, stability, democracy, and sustainable development. As part of Canada’ s ongoing efforts to support the security situation in Haiti, the Honourable Anita Anand, Minister of Foreign Affairs, announced new funding of $60 million to support multilateral efforts aimed at stabilizing the situation in Haiti, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

This funding will support the Multinational Security Support mission and address the ongoing gang violence that threatens the security of the Haitian people. This announcement was made during a High-Level Meeting of the United Nations Ad Hoc Advisory Group on Haiti at the United Nations General Assembly High-Level Week in New York City.

This funding includes:

$40 million in new funding for the Multinational Security Support mission (or its successor mission), conditional on the passing of the Haiti resolution currently under consideration by the UN Security Council

$20 million for a Regional Maritime Security Initiative to bolster capacity to address the growing threat of transnational organized crime in Haiti and the Caribbean region.

Canada remains steadfast in its support for Haiti and its people as the country continues to face political, security and humanitarian crises.

