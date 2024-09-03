Canada to deliver NASAMS missile system to Ukraine by early 2025

Canada’s Minister of National Defense Bill Blair has announced that his country plans to deliver a NASAM surface-to-air missile system to Ukraine by early 2025.

The NASAMS system, developed by Raytheon and Kongsberg in the United States, is expected to be completed by the end of 2024, News.Az reports citing foreign media. Once production is finished, one of the systems purchased by Canada for Ukraine will be sent to Kyiv in early 2025.Canada initially committed to purchasing NASAMS systems for Ukraine in January 2023, with a deal valued at 406 million Canadian dollars (around USD 303 million). However, the delivery was delayed due to a holdup in funding transfers and required approval from the U.S. Congress, which was not finalized until May of that year. Blair has previously criticized the U.S. for delays in the delivery process.

