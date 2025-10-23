Canton Fair attracts record global buyers - PHOTO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The second phase of the 138th China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) opened on Thursday in south China's Guangzhou city, highlighting quality home products, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The two phases of the event have drawn over 157,000 overseas buyers from 222 countries and regions, marking a historic high and a 6.3 percent increase from the previous session, according to the organizer.

Focused on household items, gifts, decorations, building materials, and furniture, the second phase features more than 10,000 exhibiting enterprises.

International buyers praised the fair as indispensable for global trade, describing China's resilient industrial and supply chains as a stabilizer in turbulent times.

A Canadian purchaser noted China's advanced robotics and automation, while a Georgian buyer highlighted the value of face-to-face exchanges after having participated 20 times.

The second phase attracted 145 major global retailers, including Target and Kingfisher, signaling strong confidence in China's role as a manufacturing hub.

Scheduled from Oct. 15 to Nov. 4 across three phases, the 138th Canton Fair boasts a record 74,600 booths and over 32,000 exhibitors. ■

Purchasers select clocks during the 138th edition of the China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 23, 2025.

Spanning an area of 515,000 square meters, the offline exhibition features 25,000 booths and over 10,000 participating enterprises. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

A foreign purchaser communicates with an exhibitor at a booth of daily porcelain wares during the 138th edition of the China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 23, 2025.

Spanning an area of 515,000 square meters, the offline exhibition features 25,000 booths and over 10,000 participating enterprises. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Foreign purchasers view a booth of artificial flowers during the 138th edition of the China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 23, 2025.

Spanning an area of 515,000 square meters, the offline exhibition features 25,000 booths and over 10,000 participating enterprises. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

A purchaser views a booth of decorations during the 138th edition of the China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 23, 2025.

Spanning an area of 515,000 square meters, the offline exhibition features 25,000 booths and over 10,000 participating enterprises. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Purchasers select handicrafts during the 138th edition of the China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 23, 2025.

Spanning an area of 515,000 square meters, the offline exhibition features 25,000 booths and over 10,000 participating enterprises. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Staff members work at a booth of artificial flowers during the 138th edition of the China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 23, 2025.

Spanning an area of 515,000 square meters, the offline exhibition features 25,000 booths and over 10,000 participating enterprises. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Purchasers select artificial grass during the 138th edition of the China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 23, 2025.

Spanning an area of 515,000 square meters, the offline exhibition features 25,000 booths and over 10,000 participating enterprises. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

A foreign purchaser communicates with exhibitors at a booth of clocks during the 138th edition of the China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 23, 2025.

Spanning an area of 515,000 square meters, the offline exhibition features 25,000 booths and over 10,000 participating enterprises. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Purchasers take photos of kitchenware during the 138th edition of the China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 23, 2025.

Spanning an area of 515,000 square meters, the offline exhibition features 25,000 booths and over 10,000 participating enterprises. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Foreign purchasers communicate with an exhibitor at a booth of gifts and decorations during the 138th edition of the China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 23, 2025.

Spanning an area of 515,000 square meters, the offline exhibition features 25,000 booths and over 10,000 participating enterprises. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

Purchasers view porcelain products during the 138th edition of the China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 23, 2025.

Spanning an area of 515,000 square meters, the offline exhibition features 25,000 booths and over 10,000 participating enterprises. (Xinhua/Hong Zehua)

A purchaser takes photos of porcelain products during the 138th edition of the China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 23, 2025.

Spanning an area of 515,000 square meters, the offline exhibition features 25,000 booths and over 10,000 participating enterprises. (Xinhua/Hong Zehua)

A purchaser views porcelain products during the 138th edition of the China Import and Export Fair (Canton Fair) in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Oct. 23, 2025.

Spanning an area of 515,000 square meters, the offline exhibition features 25,000 booths and over 10,000 participating enterprises. (Xinhua/Hong Zehua)

