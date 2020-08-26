Captured Armenian commander admits to attempting provocation against Azerbaijan (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Gurgen Alaverdyan, commander of the Armenian sabotage group, taken prisoner on August 23 while trying to commit a provocation in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Goranboy district, provided detailed information about himself.

He also told about the attempted provocation.

Alaverdyan admitted that he serves in the Armenian army and that he was tasked to penetrate the territory of Azerbaijan as part of an intelligence mission.

At about 05:45 on August 23, a sabotage and reconnaissance group of the Armenian armed forces made an attempt to commit a provocation in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Goranboy district.

As a result of the decisive actions of the units of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces stationed in this direction, the reconnaissance group of the Armenian armed forces was forced to retreat, incurring losses.

During the battle, the commander of the Armenian sabotage group, First Lieutenant Gurgen Alaverdyan (born in 1989) was captured.

News.Az