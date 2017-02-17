Car bomb in S.Eastern Turkey kills child, wounds 15

+ ↺ − 16 px

One child was killed and 15 other people were injured in a car bomb attack in the southeastern province of Sanliurfa, the governor said Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Sanliurfa Governor Gungor Azim Tuna said that a three-year-old child was killed in the explosion, which hit near the green area of a housing complex for judges and prosecutors in the province’s Viransehir district.

The blast occurred at 8.45 p.m. local time (1745GMT).

The injured were taken to local hospitals.

Over the last year Turkey has suffered a number of attacks from terrorist groups such as Daesh and the PKK. Last July the country also underwent a failed coup, blamed on the Fetullah Terrorist Organization, which martyred 248 people and injured more than 2,200.

News.Az

