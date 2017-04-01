Yandex metrika counter

Car rolls down bridge in Baku killing two, injuring three

A fatal road accident took place on Baku-Alat highway, APA reports.

“Mercedes” rolled down a bridge killing the driver of the car and woman passenger on the spot. Other three passengers were injured and taken to hospital, The City Clinic Hospital #1 told APA. According to the hospital condition of one of the injured is serious.

According to initial information, there is a police officer among the injured.

Main State Traffic Police launched investigation on the fact.

