“Caspian Basin Studies” program of Institute for Development and Diplomacy wraps up (PHOTO)

The “Caspian Basin Studies” program launched by the Specialization Programs of the Institute for Development and Diplomacy (IDD) at ADA University has wrapped up, the university’s press service told News.Az.

The program involved about 30 diplomats, civil servants, and delegates from diplomatic academies and think tanks representing 17 countries – Argentina, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Georgia, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Mexico, Uzbekistan, Poland, Romania, Türkiye and Ukraine.

The lectures delivered within the program helped the participants increase their knowledge about the history, geostrategic position, and economic opportunities of the Caspian region. Visits to Azerbaijan’s cultural and historical sites, the Baku International Sea Port, and the city of Aghdam were organized in order for the participants to get comprehensive information about the country.

During the visit to the Baku International Sea Port, the program participants were informed about the “logistics hub” concept implemented in Azerbaijan, which has an important position on the historical Silk Road.

In Aghdam city, the participants visited the Shahbulag Fortress, the Imarat complex, the Juma Moscow, the Drama Theater, the Alley of Martyrs, the Conference Center, as well as several historical sites. They viewed the current state of the monuments destroyed and witnessed the ongoing restoration and reconstruction work in the city.

During the closing ceremony for the program, which took place on December 12, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, gave a final lecture on the topics related to the peace-building process in the region, Azerbaijan’s relations with neighboring countries and the post-conflict situation in the Caspian region.

Hikmat Hajiyev then presented certificates to the participants who succeeded in the program.





News.Az