Caspian littoral states mull cooperation prospects

The High-Level Working Group on the Caspian Sea convened for the 11th meeting in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan on September 15-17.

The meeting was attended by the delegations from Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan and Russia, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the methods for establishing direct baselines in the Caspian Sea. They also reviewed pentalateral cooperation in the Caspian Sea, as well as issues related to the preparation of the next meeting of Foreign Ministers.

The delegations expressed their gratitude to Turkmenistan for the excellent organization of the meeting.

The next meeting of the Working Group will be held in Azerbaijan on a date to be scheduled through diplomatic channels.

News.Az