Caspian Pipeline Consortium’s pumping station hit by drone attack

An aerial view of a crude oil storage facility of Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) in the Krasnodar Territory. Photo: Vitaly Timkiv / TASS

An oil pumping station operated by the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) in Russia's Krasnodar region has been targeted by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) attack, forcing the facility to shut down.

As a result, oil flow through the pipeline has been reduced, with the damaged station bypassed to maintain some level of operation, the CPC said in a statement, News.Az reports.

“On February 17, 2025, the 'Kropotkinskaya' pump station operated by the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) was targeted in a drone attack. The strike involved seven UAVs, each armed with explosives and metal shrapnel. The attack occurred in intervals, aiming to disrupt operations and potentially cause casualties among the station's staff. However, no personnel were injured, and coordinated efforts by CPC employees successfully prevented an oil spill,” the statement said.

A management team, led by CEO N.N. Gorban, has been sent to assess the damage and determine how long it will take to restore the station.

"Currently, the 'Kropotkinskaya' pump station is out of service. Oil transportation through the Tengiz–Novorossiysk pipeline is continuing at reduced pumping rates, bypassing the station," the statement added.

News.Az