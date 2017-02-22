Cavusoglu: Armenia has always suffered and will suffer defeat

Cavusoglu: Armenia has always suffered and will suffer defeat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia has always suffered and will suffer defeat, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at the international conference titled “Khojaly Genocide, Cri

Cavusoglu noted that Turkey and Azerbaijan will jointly continue to bring the true information about the Khojaly massacre to the world’s attention, Trend reports.

Turkey will never forget the Khojaly events, added the minister.

The massacre in Khojaly is a reality and it happened 25 years ago in front of the eyes of the whole world, said Cavusoglu, adding that Armenia doesn’t want to admit the truth.

The foreign minister also noted that Turkey has been fighting for many years against Armenia’s slander on the 1915 events.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

On February 25-26, 1992, the Armenian armed forces, together with the 366th infantry regiment of Soviet troops, stationed in Khankendi, committed an act of genocide against the population of the Azerbaijani town of Khojaly. As many as 613 people, including 63 children, 106 women and 70 old people were killed as a result of the massacre.

Eight families were totally exterminated, 130 children lost one parent and 25 children lost both. A total of 487 civilians became disabled as a result of the onslaught. Some 1,275 innocent residents were taken hostage, while the fate of 150 people still remains unknown.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

News.Az

News.Az