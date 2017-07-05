Ceasefire was violated 18,000 times since early 2017 - Defense Ministry

+ ↺ − 16 px

The ceasefire has been violated regularly since January, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry Vagif Dargahli said at a press conference on Wednesday.

He said that the ceasefire was violated 18,000 times since the beginning of the year. According to Dargahli, mortars, grenade launchers and sniper rifles are mainly used during the ceasefire violation.

News.Az

