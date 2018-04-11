CEC: 74.51% of voters cast ballots in Azerbaijan’s presidential election

CEC: 74.51% of voters cast ballots in Azerbaijan’s presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

As of 19:00, 74.51 percent of voters, 3,959,553 people, cast their ballots in Azerbaijan's presidential election, announced Farid Orujov, head of the Election Information Center of Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission (CEC), APA reports.

There are 5,314,365 registered voters in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az