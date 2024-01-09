CEC Chairman: Over 14,500 domestic observers accredited to monitor snap presidential elections in Azerbaijan
09 Jan 2024
Politics
Azerbaijan’s Central Election Commission has revealed the number of domestic observers accredited to monitor the snap presidential elections during its regular meeting held on Tuesday, News.az reports.
According to CEC Chairman Mazahir Panahov, the CEC, as well as the district election commissions saw the registration of 242 and 14,281 domestic observers, respectively.