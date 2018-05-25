Centennial of Azerbaijan Democratic Republic marked in London

+ ↺ − 16 px

Co-organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in the UK and Azerbaijani Women's Association in the UK, a ceremony to mark the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic has been held in London, AzerTag reports.

The participants in the event included Rector of the Baku branch of the Lomonosov Moscow State University, co-chair of the Anglo-Azerbaijani Society, head of the Nizami Ganjavi Scientific Center for Study of Azerbaijan and Caucasus at the University of Oxford Professor Nargiz Pashayeva, Minister of State for Europe and the Americas at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office of the United Kingdom Alan Duncan, representatives of diplomatic corps in London, members of the UK House of Lords, UK government officials, representatives of the Azerbaijani organizations operating in London, and members of general public.

Prior to the ceremony, Azerbaijani violonist Sabina Rakchayeva performed the national anthems of Azerbaijan and the UK.

In his opening remarks, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the UK Tahir Taghizade highlighted the history and milestone achievements of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic. The Azerbaijani ambassador also pointed out the political, economic and cultural ties between Azerbaijan and the UK.

UK Minister of State Alan Duncan described the establishment of the first democratic republic in the East a hundred years ago as a landmark historic event. He noted that Azerbaijan, which granted women the right to vote even earlier than the UK, is an example to other countries in this regard.

Alan Duncan extended the congratulations of the UK Prime Minister Theresa May to the Azerbaijani people, hailing the development of bilateral relations between the two countries. He noted that the reciprocal visits, particularly the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s recent visit to London, made significant contributions to bilateral relationship.

The members of Azerbaijani Women's Association in UK and business ladies from Azerbaijan were presenting their handmade craft, art, jewlery with national motives, ancient art of Kelaghayi and many more examples of inspirational collaboration of past and present.

The fusion menu, was created by azerbaijani ladies in cooperation with hotel chef presented Azerbaijani Cousine in its unforgettable beauty with a twist of modern European cousine.

"When I was organizing event I decided to promote not only the history and reach culture of our wonderful state, but also showcase and prove the potential of growing business in Azerbaijan. Business lead by ladies. That is the fact and prove that in our society we already achieved the gender balance and equality. Our standards are hight, we have an amazing heritage as suffrage right given to the ladies in early 1918, earlier than it has happen in many European countries and United States.

This is a great achievement what we are proud to tell about, me and my committee were working hard to gain that right to become a unique Azerbaijani Association accepted with pleasure and huge expectations. This is a wonderful opportunity to publicize our culture and history, to build up a bridges using the soft diplomacy power" said Ulviyya Taghizade, Founder and Honorary President of AWA UK.

Azerbaijani Women's Association was founded in London in October 2017. For the short period of time Association is well established among other International Women's Associations and soon entering the FIWAL (Federation of Women's Associations London).

News.Az

News.Az